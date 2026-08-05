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The multi-phase project will add 250,000 square feet and is slated for completion in 2029.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestOhio

Cleveland Clinic Breaks Ground on $322M Expansion of Avon Campus

by Kristin Harlow

AVON, OHIO — Cleveland Clinic has broken ground on a $322 million expansion of Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and the Richard E. Jacobs Health Center. The multi-phase project will significantly increase the size of the campus, increase capacity across emergency, inpatient and outpatient services and introduce new capabilities and modernized facilities.

Key components of the project include the expansion of the emergency department, expansion of imaging services, an expanded Cancer Center, growth of surgical services, expansion of the Richard E. Jacobs Health Center for increased outpatient care, increased medical-surgical capacity with additional inpatient beds, growth of the Intensive Care Unit and construction of a parking garage. Upon completion, the project will add roughly 250,000 square feet of clinical space across the hospital and health center.

Avon Hospital opened in 2016 as a five-story, 126-bed facility. The Richard E. Jacobs Health Center, opened in 2011, currently provides advanced specialty and primary care, an outpatient surgery center, a chemotherapy infusion center, an imaging center and a large physical therapy area with two pools for aquatic therapy.

The expansion is slated for completion in 2029. HKS architects designed the buildings in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Buildings + Design and key clinical stakeholders. Gilbane Building is the construction manager.

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