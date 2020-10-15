REBusinessOnline

CLG Completes Final Phase of $120M G8 Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Western

G8-by-CLG-Los-Angeles-CA

Located in Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey district, G8 features 228 apartments and 25,000 square feet of street-level creative office space designed as a colorful arrangement of cargo shipping containers.

LOS ANGELES — California Landmark Group (CLG) has completed the final phase of G8, a mixed-use development in Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey neighborhood. The $120 million project includes 228 apartments and 25,000 square feet of creative office space.

Situated in the Marina Arts District, G8 offers a mix of single, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 550 square feet to 1,500 square feet, with 23 units earmarked as affordable and 68 designated as co-living suites. The community features 18,000 square feet of exterior common areas, including a public pocket park, swimming pool, spas and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop deck with outdoor grills and lounge seating.

G8 also offers more than 10,000 square feet of shared indoor workspaces, a private movie theater, game room, fitness center and a yoga/stretching studio. Additionally, the project includes street-level creative office space designed as a colorful arrangement of cargo shipping containers.

With this development, CLG has delivered nine mixed-use projects, totaling nearly 1 million square feet of residential and commercial space, to the Marina del Rey neighborhood.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  