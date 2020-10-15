CLG Completes Final Phase of $120M G8 Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles

Located in Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey district, G8 features 228 apartments and 25,000 square feet of street-level creative office space designed as a colorful arrangement of cargo shipping containers.

LOS ANGELES — California Landmark Group (CLG) has completed the final phase of G8, a mixed-use development in Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey neighborhood. The $120 million project includes 228 apartments and 25,000 square feet of creative office space.

Situated in the Marina Arts District, G8 offers a mix of single, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 550 square feet to 1,500 square feet, with 23 units earmarked as affordable and 68 designated as co-living suites. The community features 18,000 square feet of exterior common areas, including a public pocket park, swimming pool, spas and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop deck with outdoor grills and lounge seating.

G8 also offers more than 10,000 square feet of shared indoor workspaces, a private movie theater, game room, fitness center and a yoga/stretching studio. Additionally, the project includes street-level creative office space designed as a colorful arrangement of cargo shipping containers.

With this development, CLG has delivered nine mixed-use projects, totaling nearly 1 million square feet of residential and commercial space, to the Marina del Rey neighborhood.