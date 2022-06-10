Clise Properties Acquires 550,000 SF Office Tower in Downtown Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Located in downtown Seattle, 1700 7th Avenue features 550,000 square feet of Class A+ office space and street-level retail space.

SEATTLE — Clise Properties, a family-owned and operated Seattle real estate developer, has purchased 1700 7th Avenue, a Class A+ office tower in downtown Seattle.

The company originally developed the building and has maintained a majority ownership stake. The transaction brings Clise to full ownership.

Built in 2001, 1700 7th Avenue is a 24-story, 550,000-square-foot office building with street-level retail space. Building amenities include a private tenant rooftop deck on the 10th floor, floor-to-ceiling windows, Starbucks Coffee and UPS Store onsite and underground parking with a dedicated executive-level exit.

As the sole owner, Clise Properties plans to upgrade the building’s amenities with a new fitness center, conference center, food operator and an updated patio and outdoor event area on the 10th floor. Additional upgrades will include a new expanded bike storage room with new locker rooms, showers, drying room and electric vehicle charging stations.

Tim O’Keefe, Jesse Ottele and Cavan O’Keefe of Newmark have served as exclusive leasing advisors for the property since March 2021.