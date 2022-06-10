REBusinessOnline

Clise Properties Acquires 550,000 SF Office Tower in Downtown Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

1700-7th-Ave-Seattle-WA

Located in downtown Seattle, 1700 7th Avenue features 550,000 square feet of Class A+ office space and street-level retail space.

SEATTLE — Clise Properties, a family-owned and operated Seattle real estate developer, has purchased 1700 7th Avenue, a Class A+ office tower in downtown Seattle.

The company originally developed the building and has maintained a majority ownership stake. The transaction brings Clise to full ownership.

Built in 2001, 1700 7th Avenue is a 24-story, 550,000-square-foot office building with street-level retail space. Building amenities include a private tenant rooftop deck on the 10th floor, floor-to-ceiling windows, Starbucks Coffee and UPS Store onsite and underground parking with a dedicated executive-level exit.

As the sole owner, Clise Properties plans to upgrade the building’s amenities with a new fitness center, conference center, food operator and an updated patio and outdoor event area on the 10th floor. Additional upgrades will include a new expanded bike storage room with new locker rooms, showers, drying room and electric vehicle charging stations.

Tim O’Keefe, Jesse Ottele and Cavan O’Keefe of Newmark have served as exclusive leasing advisors for the property since March 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  