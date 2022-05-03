REBusinessOnline

CLK Properties Buys 324-Unit Apartment Community in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Built in 2011 by Braxton Development, Willow Creek features 10 three-story buildings, as well as two resort-style swimming pools, a playground, two modern fitness centers and a clubhouse with a business center.

JONESBORO, ARK. — CLK Properties has purchased Willow Creek, a 324-unit apartment community located at 6 Willow Creek Lane in Jonesboro. The seller, Montana-based Braxton Development, sold the property to CLK Properties for an undisclosed price. Aaron Jungreis and David Wildes of Rosewood Realty represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Willow Creek is the second property in Jonesboro for CLK Properties, as the New York City-based firm purchased the 264-unit Landing at Greensborough Village last year. CLK Properties owns more than 19,000 apartments in its portfolio, including 2,300 in Memphis where the firm keeps a regional headquarters.

