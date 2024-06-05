Clopay Signs 23,140 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Clopay has signed a 23,140-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The manufacturer of overhead and garage doors will occupy space within Building 3 at CrossPoint Business District, the first phase of which will feature 488,758 square feet of space across three buildings and 61.7 acres. The company expects to take occupancy this summer. Darryl Dadon and Olivia Reed of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Jackson-Shaw and Diamond Realty Investments, in the lease negotiations.