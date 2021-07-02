CloudLoft Management to Develop 120,000 SF Office Complex in Frisco

The Enclave in Frisco will consist of 120,000 square feet of office space across nine low-rise buildings.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based firm CloudLoft Management Inc. will develop The Enclave in Frisco, a 120,000-square-foot office complex that will be located at the northwest quadrant of the North Dallas and Sam Rayburn tollways. The complex will consists of nine low-rise buildings with multiple outdoor workspaces. In addition, the campus will feature basketball and pickleball courts, jogging and walking paths, grill areas and outdoor meeting spaces. Corgan is designing the project, and Dowdey, Anderson & Associates is the civil engineer. A construction timeline was not disclosed. Dallas-based Fults Commercial Real Estate has been tapped as the leasing agent.