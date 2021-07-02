REBusinessOnline

CloudLoft Management to Develop 120,000 SF Office Complex in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Enclave-in-Frisco

The Enclave in Frisco will consist of 120,000 square feet of office space across nine low-rise buildings.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based firm CloudLoft Management Inc. will develop The Enclave in Frisco, a 120,000-square-foot office complex that will be located at the northwest quadrant of the North Dallas and Sam Rayburn tollways. The complex will consists of nine low-rise buildings with multiple outdoor workspaces. In addition, the campus will feature basketball and pickleball courts, jogging and walking paths, grill areas and outdoor meeting spaces. Corgan is designing the project, and Dowdey, Anderson & Associates is the civil engineer. A construction timeline was not disclosed. Dallas-based Fults Commercial Real Estate has been tapped as the leasing agent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews