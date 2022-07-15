REBusinessOnline

Club Colors Signs 52,056 SF Office Lease at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Club Colors is now the largest tenant signing to date at the property, which is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Club Colors has signed a long-term lease for 52,056 square feet of office space at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The branding and marketing company will utilize the space for its national headquarters beginning in May 2023. Club Colors will occupy space on the third floor of the east building as well as a production facility on the first floor with access to a private outdoor patio. The tenant will bring its team of 125 employees from its current home in Schaumburg.

Jon Springer of CBRE represented Club Colors, while Steve Kling of Colliers represented ownership, Inspired by Somerset Development. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus. Club Colors is now the property’s largest tenant to date.

