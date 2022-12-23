Club Pilates to Open at White Lake Commons Shopping Center in Clarkston, Michigan

CLARKSTON, MICH. — Fitness concept Club Pilates will open a 2,580-square-foot location at the White Lake Commons shopping center in Clarkston, a northern suburb of Detroit. The property is located near the intersection of Dixie Highway and White Lake Road. Michael Murphy, Haley Kelly and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Shango Properties. Stephen Smith of TNF Realty represented the tenant.