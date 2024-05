HOUSTON — Club Quarters Hotels, an owner-operator of boutique hospitality properties, has completed a 70-unit apartment hotel in downtown Houston. Rusk House Serviced Apartments offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that feature living rooms complete with sofas, as well as desks, dining areas, fully equipped kitchens and bathroom amenities. Guests also have access to onsite dining, housecleaning and laundry services. Rates start at $199 per night.