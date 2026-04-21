Club Studio Inks 32,000 SF Retail Lease in Chicago’s Gold Coast

CHICAGO — Club Studio, a fitness concept offering high-end amenities, boutique studio classes and wellness services, has signed a 32,000-square-foot retail lease at Newberry Plaza in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. CBRE’s Luke Molloy, Danny Jacobson and Stephen Ansani represented the landlords, 11 East Partners and Blackbird Investment Group. The transaction marks the third lease completed at the redevelopment of the building’s retail base, known as Newberry on the Triangle.

Club Studio will occupy a majority of the second floor and all of the third floor of the retail space at the base of the 53-story residential tower. Club Studio joins Anthropologie, which signed a 16,000-square-foot lease on the first floor, and Canadian restaurant group Moxies, which is bringing a 13,600-square-foot dining concept to the property.