Clune Construction Completes 28,000 SF Headquarters for Sterling Bay in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Sterling Bay’s new headquarters is located at 333 N. Green St.

CHICAGO — Clune Construction has completed Sterling Bay’s new headquarters in Chicago’s Fulton Market. IA Interior Architects designed the 28,000-square-foot space, which pays tribute to Chicago and its architectural history. Sterling Bay owns the property, which is located at 333 N. Green St. Construction began in February 2020 and the project was severely impacted by COVID-19 a month later. Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company.