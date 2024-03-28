Clune Construction to Relocate Manhattan Headquarters Office

NEW YORK CITY — Clune Construction will relocate its Manhattan headquarters office from 405 Lexington Avenue to 655 Third Avenue. The national general contracting firm will occupy the entire third floor of the building via a 23,437-square-foot lease. John Mambrino and Nicholas Farmakis of Savills represented Clune in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron and Bailey Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis. The deal brings the building to 85 percent occupancy. A timeline for occupancy was not disclosed.