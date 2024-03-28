Thursday, March 28, 2024
With Clune’s new 23,437-square-foot lease and Empire State Development moving the agency’s headquarters into 117,000 square feet in the building, 655 Third Avenue has gone from 52 percent leased in 2022 to 85 percent leased today.
Clune Construction to Relocate Manhattan Headquarters Office

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Clune Construction will relocate its Manhattan headquarters office from 405 Lexington Avenue to 655 Third Avenue. The national general contracting firm will occupy the entire third floor of the building via a 23,437-square-foot lease. John Mambrino and Nicholas Farmakis of Savills represented Clune in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron and Bailey Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis. The deal brings the building to 85 percent occupancy. A timeline for occupancy was not disclosed.

