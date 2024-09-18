CLX Ventures Completes 651,010 SF Industrial Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Developer CLX Ventures has completed New Braunfels Commerce Center, a 651,010-square-foot speculative industrial project on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and built by Arch-Con Construction Corp., New Braunfels Commerce Center consists of four buildings ranging in size from 129,949 to 204,876 square feet on a 46.7-acre site. All buildings feature 32-foot clear heights, rear-load configurations, move-in ready office spaces, drive-in and dock doors, extended truck courts and ESFR sprinkler systems. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Construction began in August 2023.