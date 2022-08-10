REBusinessOnline

CLX Ventures, Principal Real Estate Break Ground on 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Denton, Texas

CLX Ventures' new project in Denton, which is being developed in partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors, is expected to be complete next spring.

DENTON, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based developer CLX Ventures and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton. The development, which has been branded ICC-35, will consist of three buildings ranging in size from 123,584 to 702,766 square feet that will be situated on a 73-acre site along I-35. Buildings will feature clear heights of 32 to 36 feet, truck court depths of 135 to 185 feet and a total of 233 dock doors and 10 drive-in ramps, as well as combined parking for 640 cars and 257 trailers. Construction is slated for an August 2023 completion. Holt Lunsford Commercial has been appointed as the leasing agency.

