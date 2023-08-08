CLX Ventures Underway on 651,010 SF Spec Industrial Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Developer CLX Ventures is underway on construction of New Braunfels Commerce Center, a 651,010-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, New Braunfels Commerce Center will consist of four buildings ranging in size from 129,632 to 204,874 square feet on a 46.7-acre site. All four buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and rear-load configurations. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Delivery is slated for spring 2024.