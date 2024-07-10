CMC Group Obtains $69.9M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Miami Mixed-Use Development

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Locally based CMC Group has obtained a $69.9 million loan for the refinancing for 4000 Ponce, a mixed-use development located in Coral Gables, a western suburb of Miami.

City National Bank of Florida provided the loan to CMC, whose affiliate Ugo Colombo developed the nine-story project in 2002. Paul Stasaitis, Paul Adams and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of CMC Group.

Situated at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Bird Road, 4000 Ponce features The Collection, a luxury car dealership whose brands include Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, McLaren and Audi.

The property also includes 150,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail space. 4000 Ponce was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Steinway & Sons, Coldwell Banker, Hemisphere Media Group, Korn Ferry, Evensky & Katz, Pure Barre and Jetset Pilates.