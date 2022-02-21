REBusinessOnline

CMCT Acquires Rolf K. McPherson Office Building in Los Angeles for $51M

1910-W-Sunset-Blvd-Los-Angeles-CA

The eight-story Rolf K. McPherson building at 1910 W. Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles features 99,761 square feet of office space.

LOS ANGELES — CMCT has purchased the Rolf K. McPherson building, an eight-story office property located at 1910 W. Sunset Blvd. in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Foursquare Church sold the asset for $51 million.

Situated on 1.2 acres, the building features 99,761 square feet of office space, ground-floor retail and on-site parking. Built in 1965, the property features floor-to-ceiling windows offering 360-degree views of Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles.

CMCT plans to upgrade the property into a creative office space catering to entertaining, media and technology companies.

Lee Black and Veronica Black of Keller Williams Commercial represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

