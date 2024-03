LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Locally based firm CMI Brokerage has arranged the sale of a 24,000-square-foot industrial property in La Marque, located southeast of Houston. The property spans 3.6 acres at 412-500 Main St. Trent Vacek of CMI Brokerage represented the seller in the transaction, and Debbie Grigg of Nexthome First Source represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.