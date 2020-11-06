REBusinessOnline

CMS Properties Breaks Ground on 84,000 SF Office Project in Lubbock

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Locally based developer CMS Properties Inc. has broken ground on an 84,000-square-foot office project at 5107 82nd St. in Lubbock. The four-story, Class A building will feature 21,000-square-foot floor plates, suites that are divisible to 5,000 square feet and views that overlook Lakeridge Country Club. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors is handling leasing for the project, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

 

