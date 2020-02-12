REBusinessOnline

CMX CinéBistro Set to Open This Week at Wheeling Town Center in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The movie theater spans 40,000 square feet.

WHEELING, ILL. — CMX CinéBistro is set to open at Wheeling Town Center on Friday, Feb. 14 in suburban Chicago. The movie theater anchors the retail portion of the mixed-use project. Spanning 40,000 square feet CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will offer a bar and lounge area, seven screens, reclining seats and tables for food and beverage service. After 8 p.m., movie goers must be 21 years of age or older. Previous tenants who have opened at Wheeling Town Center include Starbucks, Inland Bank, AT&T and City Works. The apartments at the project opened in spring 2019 and are more than 70 percent leased.

