CMX CinéBistro Set to Open This Week at Wheeling Town Center in Suburban Chicago
WHEELING, ILL. — CMX CinéBistro is set to open at Wheeling Town Center on Friday, Feb. 14 in suburban Chicago. The movie theater anchors the retail portion of the mixed-use project. Spanning 40,000 square feet CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will offer a bar and lounge area, seven screens, reclining seats and tables for food and beverage service. After 8 p.m., movie goers must be 21 years of age or older. Previous tenants who have opened at Wheeling Town Center include Starbucks, Inland Bank, AT&T and City Works. The apartments at the project opened in spring 2019 and are more than 70 percent leased.
