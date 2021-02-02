REBusinessOnline

CNC Cabinetry Signs 109,000 SF Industrial Lease in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, South Carolina, Southeast

Following the CNC Cabinetry lease, only 176,800 square feet remains available for lease within Spartan Ridge Logistics Center.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — CNC Cabinetry, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and countertops in the Northeast, has leased 109,000 square feet of newly built speculative industrial space in Spartanburg.

The landlord, Atlanta-based Rooker, has developed 559,000 square feet of Class A industrial space within Spartan Ridge Logistics Center since 2018. Following the CNC Cabinetry lease, only 176,800 square feet remains available for lease within the development. The speculative industrial space is located at 2000 Nazareth Church Road near Exit 66 of Interstate 85.

Dillon Swayngim of Colliers International represented CNC Cabinetry in the lease transaction. Travis Hicks and Chase Clancy of Colliers’ Austin office referred the tenant. Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict of CBRE represented the landlord.

CNC Cabinetry will bring approximately 30 jobs to the Upstate South Carolina area, with warehouse and distribution operations beginning at the new facility this spring. More jobs may need to be filled as manufacturing and assembly are added at this location in the future.

