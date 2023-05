WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Co-op Solutions, a southern California-based financial services company, has signed a 99,700-square-foot office lease at the Palisade Building in West Des Moines. The new office will become a flagship center for Co-op to serve its credit union clients. R&R Realty Group owns the property, which has received new brick stain and other exterior enhancements. The Palisade Building will also undergo tenant improvements and other renovations.