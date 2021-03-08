Coach to Open at Outlets of Des Moines This Fall

ALTOONA, IOWA — Coach will open an outlet store at the Outlets of Des Moines this fall. The retailer will offer both women’s and men’s apparel in addition to accessories, handbags and fragrances. Outlets of Des Moines is an open-air shopping destination located in Altoona. It is home to Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour Factory House, Eddie Bauer Outlet, American Eagle Outfitters and more. New England Development is the developer and owner for the 300,000-square-foot outlet mall, which opened in 2017.