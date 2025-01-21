Coastal Holdings Group Buys 11,050 SF Industrial Building in Poway, California for Relocation

POWAY, CALIF. — Coastal Holdings Group has acquired an industrial building located at 12155 Paine Place in Poway for $4.1 million from Bergo Enterprises. The buyer plans to use the 11,050-square-foot property to accommodate its electrical contracting business. Chris Duncan of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer, while Robb Kerr of Intersection Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.

Prior to the acquisition of 12155 Paine Place, Duncan brokered the $3.4 million sale of an 8,049-square-foot industrial building located at 13851 Danielson St. on behalf of Coastal Holdings Group. Escobar Family Real Estate Holdings acquired the asset as an investment property. Travis Jaedtke of Strategic Real Estate Group represented the buyer.