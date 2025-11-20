Coastal Ridge Acquires Two Student Housing Communities Near Iowa State University

AMES, IOWA — Coastal Ridge has acquired two student housing properties serving Iowa State University in Ames. The acquisitions were part of a portfolio that also included a property in Louisiana totaling just under 1,600 beds with a gross asset value of approximately $90 million. The acquisitions mark the firm’s initial deployment of capital from the Coastal Ridge Value-Add Student Housing Fund LP, the company’s inaugural institutional commingled fund. The per-bed cost across the three assets was approximately $56,000. New construction can exceed $100,000 per bed, according to Coastal Ridge.