Construction is underway on Stillwell Pasco Station, Coastal Ridge's newest build-to-rent community in San Antonio, Fla.
Coastal Ridge Begins Construction on 277-Unit Build-to-Rent Community Near Tampa

by John Nelson

SAN ANTONIO, FLA. ­­— Coastal Ridge has broken ground on Stillwell Pasco Station, a 277-unit build-to-rent community located in San Antonio, about 30 miles north of Tampa. The development will feature a mix of one-, two and three-bedroom homes measuring up to 1,300 square feet.

The single-bedroom units will be designed as attached duplex-style homes, while the two- and three-bedroom houses will be detached. The carriage-style units will feature private one-car garages. Amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse and fitness center, lounge, game room, resort-style pool, fire pits, grilling areas, outdoor walking trails and dog parks.

BBL is serving as the general contractor, the project architect is KTGY, the engineering and landscape architect is Kimley-Horn and the interior designer is HPA. The first homes are slated for completion in early 2026.

