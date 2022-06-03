REBusinessOnline

Coastal Ridge, Goldman Sachs Acquire 448-Bed Student Housing Community Near Northern Arizona University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Commons-Sawmill-Flagstaff-AZ

The Commons at Sawmill offers studio, two- and four-bedroom apartments near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Coastal Ridge Real Estate and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired the Commons at Sawmill, a 448-bed student housing community near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

The property offers studio, two- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a newly built clubhouse, fitness center, game area, theater, study lounge and outdoor courtyard.

Jaclyn Fitts, Casey Schaefer and William Vonderfecht with CBRE brokered the acquisition of the property from an undisclosed seller. Coastal Ridge will manage the community.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  