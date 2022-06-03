Coastal Ridge, Goldman Sachs Acquire 448-Bed Student Housing Community Near Northern Arizona University

The Commons at Sawmill offers studio, two- and four-bedroom apartments near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Coastal Ridge Real Estate and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired the Commons at Sawmill, a 448-bed student housing community near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

The property offers studio, two- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a newly built clubhouse, fitness center, game area, theater, study lounge and outdoor courtyard.

Jaclyn Fitts, Casey Schaefer and William Vonderfecht with CBRE brokered the acquisition of the property from an undisclosed seller. Coastal Ridge will manage the community.