Coastal Ridge, Halstatt to Develop 225-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

Stillwell-Round-Rock

Pictured is a rendering of Coastal Ridge and Halstatt's new build-to-rent community in Round Rock. Coastal Ridge launched the Stillwell brand earlier this year with a 274-unit project in Wellen Park, a master-planned community located near Sarasota, Fla.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Ohio-based Coastal Ridge Real Estate, in a joint venture with Halstatt Real Estate Partners, will develop a 225-unit build-to-rent residential community in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The site spans 20 acres within the 1,200-acre Avery Centre mixed-use development. The development will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, and amenities will include a pool, resident clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor seating areas and a fitness center. Coastal Ridge will operate the community under its Stillwell brand. A formal groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 19.

