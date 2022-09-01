Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-to-Rent Community With 230 Homes in Central Ohio

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Midwest, Ohio

Stillwell Jerome will be part of the larger Jerome Village master-planned community in Plain City.

PLAIN CITY, OHIO — Coastal Ridge Real Estate has unveiled plans to build 230 build-to-rent homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors in Plain City, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The project will be developed under Coastal Ridge’s Stillwell brand, which launched earlier this year with build-to-rent communities in Florida and Texas.

A joint venture partnership between Coastal Ridge and Halstatt Real Estate Partners is developing Stillwell Jerome, completion of which is slated for 2023. Columbus-based Hallmark Construction is the general contractor. Stillwell Jerome will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with first-floor private entries and individual backyards. Residents will have access to a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor seating areas and a fitness center.