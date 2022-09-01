REBusinessOnline

Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-to-Rent Community With 230 Homes in Central Ohio

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Midwest, Ohio

Stillwell Jerome will be part of the larger Jerome Village master-planned community in Plain City.

PLAIN CITY, OHIO — Coastal Ridge Real Estate has unveiled plans to build 230 build-to-rent homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors in Plain City, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The project will be developed under Coastal Ridge’s Stillwell brand, which launched earlier this year with build-to-rent communities in Florida and Texas.

A joint venture partnership between Coastal Ridge and Halstatt Real Estate Partners is developing Stillwell Jerome, completion of which is slated for 2023. Columbus-based Hallmark Construction is the general contractor. Stillwell Jerome will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with first-floor private entries and individual backyards. Residents will have access to a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor seating areas and a fitness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  