Coastal Rim Properties Acquires Land Parcel for 20-Story Seniors Housing Development in Honolulu

The 20-story affordable seniors housing development will be located at 1192 Alakea St. (blue shaded area above) in downtown Honolulu.

HONOLULU — Coastal Rim Properties has purchased a 12,842-square-foot land parcel in downtown Honolulu from an affiliate of Next Realty for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to develop a 20-story affordable seniors housing tower on the property, which is located at 1192 Alakea St. The site currently houses a vacant parking lot.

Steven Sofos of Sofos Realty Corp. represented the seller, while Matt David and Terry Jackson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Land Advisory Group in San Diego provided advisory services for the transaction.