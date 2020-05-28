Coastal Rim Properties Acquires Land Parcel for 20-Story Seniors Housing Development in Honolulu
HONOLULU — Coastal Rim Properties has purchased a 12,842-square-foot land parcel in downtown Honolulu from an affiliate of Next Realty for an undisclosed price.
The buyer plans to develop a 20-story affordable seniors housing tower on the property, which is located at 1192 Alakea St. The site currently houses a vacant parking lot.
Steven Sofos of Sofos Realty Corp. represented the seller, while Matt David and Terry Jackson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Land Advisory Group in San Diego provided advisory services for the transaction.
