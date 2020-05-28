REBusinessOnline

Coastal Rim Properties Acquires Land Parcel for 20-Story Seniors Housing Development in Honolulu

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

1192-Alakea-St-Honolulu-HI

The 20-story affordable seniors housing development will be located at 1192 Alakea St. (blue shaded area above) in downtown Honolulu.

HONOLULU — Coastal Rim Properties has purchased a 12,842-square-foot land parcel in downtown Honolulu from an affiliate of Next Realty for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to develop a 20-story affordable seniors housing tower on the property, which is located at 1192 Alakea St. The site currently houses a vacant parking lot.

Steven Sofos of Sofos Realty Corp. represented the seller, while Matt David and Terry Jackson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Land Advisory Group in San Diego provided advisory services for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  