Coated Metals Group Signs 27,075 SF Industrial Lease in Buda, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BUDA, TEXAS — Coated Metals Group has signed a 27,075-square-foot industrial lease in Buda, a southern suburb of Austin. The manufacturer of prefinished steel products is taking space at Building 7 of Buda Midway, a development whose second phase comprises four buildings totaling 382,000 square feet. Phase II buildings feature 30- to 32-foot clear heights and speculative office space. Leigh Ellis, Blake Patterson and Omar Nasser of AQUILA Commercial represented the landlord, United Properties, in the lease negotiations.

