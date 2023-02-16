REBusinessOnline

Cobalt Partners Breaks Ground on Loomis Crossing Mixed-Use Development in Greenfield, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Mixed-Use, Wisconsin

Construction is underway on this 40,288-square-foot medical office building. (Rendering courtesy of Rinka)

GREENFIELD, WIS. — Cobalt Partners has broken ground on Loomis Crossing, a new mixed-use development located at the Loomis Road interchange along I-894 in Greenfield, a southwest suburb of Milwaukee. Comprising more than 38 acres, the project will feature medical office, retail, luxury apartment units, a business park and The TURF Skatepark. Construction is underway on the 267-unit apartment component as well as a 40,288-square-foot medical office building.

Cobalt is partnering with Milwaukee-based healthcare developer Hammes on the medical office component. Some physician groups, including Eye Physician Associates SC, have signed leases for the building, which is slated for completion later this year. Rinka is the architect and CG Schmidt is the construction manager. The Boerke Co. is handling leasing and marketing.





