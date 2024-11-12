Cobalt Sells 180-Unit Sonder Fields Apartment Complex in Happy Valley, Oregon

HAPPY VALLEY, ORE. — Cobalt has completed the disposition of Sonder Fields, a multifamily property located at 14798 SE Parkland Drive in Happy Valley. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $58.2 million.

Built in 2023, Sonder Fields offers 180 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, Shaker cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Calcutta quartz countertops, deep basin kitchen sinks, under cabinet lighting, large kitchen islands, nine-foot ceilings and LATCH keyless entry. Onsite amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, clubhouse lounge, saltwater pool, hot tub, barbecue picnic areas and private coworking spaces.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Market’s Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.