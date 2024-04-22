Monday, April 22, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Coca-Cola Breaks Ground on $650M Fairlife Dairy Production Facility in Webster, New York

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) has broken ground on a $650 million production facility for its dairy brand Fairlife in the Central New York community of Webster, located just west of Rochester. About 250 people are expected to work at the 745,000-square-foot facility, which will source from local milk co-operatives to produce its line of dairy-based beverages before distributing them to retailers across the region. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. Empire State Development provided $21 million in assistance for the project through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. The Atlanta-based soft drink giant acquired Fairlife in 2020.

