Coca-Cola Southwest Signs Office Lease at Lincoln Centre in North Dallas

DALLAS — Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a Dallas-based bottler of the soft drink giant, has signed an office lease at Lincoln Centre, a 1.6 million-square-foot office campus located at 5420 LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. Matthew Schendle and Clint Madison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Conor McCarthy and Greg Biggs of JLL represented the tenant, which expects to move in to its new space next year. The square footage of the lease was not disclosed.