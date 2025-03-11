Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Coca-Cola United Opens $19M Flex Facility in Jasper, Georgia

by John Nelson

JASPER, GA. — Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. has opened a new $19 million sales center and warehouse in Jasper, about 60 miles north of Atlanta. Situated on three acres off Hugh Mullins Court, the 26,000-square-foot facility includes a sales and distribution center, warehouse, fleet shop and office space.

Jasper Coca-Cola will operate the facility, which will serve as a hub to distribute Coca-Cola products throughout Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Towns and Union counties. Established in 1932, Jasper Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola United family of bottlers in 2017. The company employs 58 associates, serves more than 1,000 customers and sells and distributes nearly 2 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

