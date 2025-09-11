Thursday, September 11, 2025
Cocktail Bar, Pet Groomer to Open at District at Lenexa City Center in Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Owner Copaken Brooks has unveiled two new tenants joining the District at Lenexa City Center — NEAT. Cocktail Bar and The Groom Gallery. The cocktail bar will open in winter 2025 in a 1,250-square-foot space that was formerly home to Savoy Tea. Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented Neat Craft Cocktails in the lease. The Groom Gallery, a full-service pet grooming concept with six locations throughout the metro area, signed a lease for 1,312 square feet and anticipates opening in the first quarter of 2026. The District location will serve as a relocation of the company’s existing Lenexa site. Peak Real Estate Partners represented the tenant. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks was the landlord representative on both deals.

