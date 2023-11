MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — CoCo Bella Beauty Supply will open a 12,530-square-foot store at Fort Bend Town Center, a 144-acre retail development by NewQuest Properties in Missouri City, roughly 20 miles southwest of Houston. Bob Conwell and Andrew Alvis represented NewQuest on an internal basis in the lease negotiations. Joanna Temple Johnston of Temple Commercial Realty represented Coco Bella. The opening is slated for February.