CoCoTiv Coworking Signs 25,244 SF Office Lease at Whitehall Corporate Center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CoCoTiv Coworking, a French-American cooperative workspace provider, has signed a 25,244-square-foot lease at Whitehall Corporate Center IV in Charlotte. Christianna Williams and Zach McLaren of Cresa represented CoCoTiv in the lease negotiations. This lease marks CoCoTiv’s second location in the Charlotte market. Built in 2007, Whitehall Corporate Center IV, a 210,000-square-foot office building owned by American Asset Corp., is situated within the 700-acre master-planned community of Whitehall. Whitehall Corporate Center features six office buildings, along with a technology park, corporate center, retail district, various residential communities and a nature preserve.