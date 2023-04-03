Monday, April 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CenterPoint-at-Linden
Construction on CenterPoint at Linden began last November and is expected to be complete in August.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

CODA Logistics & Distribution Signs 321,765 SF Industrial Lease in Linden, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — CODA Logistics & Distribution, a third-party provider of freight services, has signed a 321,765-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey of Linden. The company will occupy the entirety of CenterPoint at Linden, a speculative development by Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties that is slated for an August completion. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 62 loading doors and parking for 89 trailers and 240 cars. Michael Kimmel of KBC Advisors represented CODA Logistics & Distribution in the lease negotiations.

You may also like

PCCP, NFI Acquire Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 565,000...

Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro...

Delta Equity Management Refinances 195,723 SF Industrial Property...

Jacobson Properties Negotiates Sale of 17,380 SF Medical...

Scope Commercial Arranges $4.3M Sale of Affordable Housing...

Seedtag Advertising Signs 5,909 SF Office Lease in...

Spec Industrial Space Takes Over Birmingham Pipeline as...

Merritt Acquires 16 Acres to Expand Imeson Landing...

Northmarq Brokers $9.5M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in...