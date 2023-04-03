CODA Logistics & Distribution Signs 321,765 SF Industrial Lease in Linden, New Jersey

LINDEN, N.J. — CODA Logistics & Distribution, a third-party provider of freight services, has signed a 321,765-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey of Linden. The company will occupy the entirety of CenterPoint at Linden, a speculative development by Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties that is slated for an August completion. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 62 loading doors and parking for 89 trailers and 240 cars. Michael Kimmel of KBC Advisors represented CODA Logistics & Distribution in the lease negotiations.