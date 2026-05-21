Coda Resources Signs 244,343 SF Industrial Lease in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Coda Resources has signed a 244,343-square-foot industrial lease at 2000 S. Rowell Ave. in Joliet. The 399,930-square-foot facility was newly developed by Cabot Properties. Frank Melchert, Stevan Arandjelovic and Simon Porras of Cawley Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, while Steve Ostrowski of Colliers represented the landlord. Coda, which manufactures consumer and industrial products, is expected to take occupancy in September, and the lease term is 75 months. The building features intermodal access, 50 dock doors and a clear height of 36 feet.