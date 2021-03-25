Codal Relocates to Chicago’s Old Post Office with 15,972 SF Lease

Codal expects to take occupancy of its new space this summer.

CHICAGO — Codal, a digital development and consulting firm, has signed a 15,972-square-foot office lease at Chicago’s Old Post Office development. Relocating from 11 E. Hubbard St., the company is expanding by approximately 10,000 square feet and expects to take occupancy of its new space this summer. The firm currently has 50 employees and says it will more than double that headcount over the next few years. Brad Serot and Tony Coglianese of CBRE represented Codal in the lease. Dan Heckman and Matt Whipple of Telos Group represented ownership.