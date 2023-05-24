Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Codina Partners Acquires Former Sears Site at Westland Mall in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

HIALEAH, FLA. — Codina Partners has acquired the former Sears site at Westland Mall in Hialeah for an undisclosed price. The 15-acre parcel has been vacant since February 2020. The locally based buyer, following the closure of the sale, formed a joint venture with Westland Mall owner, Centennial, to redevelop the site and add a mixed-use concept with a residential component. Centennial acquired Westland Mall from Starwood Capital in 2021. The shopping center consists of more than 300,000 square feet of retail space that is anchored by Macy’s, JC Penney and the former Sears site. The construction timeline of the mixed-use redevelopment was not disclosed.

