Codina Partners will develop the 412-unit Sevilla apartment community in two phases, with Phase I welcoming residents in first-quarter 2027 and Phase II delivering by third-quarter 2027.
Codina Partners Breaks Ground on South Florida Multifamily Community, Secures $100M Construction Loan

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners has broken ground on Sevilla, a seven-story, 412-unit apartment property within the 250-acre Downtown Doral mixed-use development in metro Miami. Additionally, Codina Partners has secured a $100 million construction loan from Regions Bank and Ocean Bank. Regions Bank will fund 65 percent of the loan, while Ocean Bank is providing the remaining 35 percent.

Located at the corner of N.W. 53rd Street and N.W. 52nd Terrace, Sevilla will sit on 4.2 acres one block from UHealth’s new Ambulatory Center. The mid-rise apartment community will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 720 to 1,708 square feet. Amenities will include a beach-entry pool and a pool deck with private cabanas and grilling areas; Zen courtyard with a dog park; rooftop deck with pickleball courts, yoga yard, walking path and seating; clubroom and lounge; two-story fitness center; and a rideshare lobby.

Codina will develop Sevilla in two phases, with Phase I welcoming residents in first-quarter 2027 and Phase II delivering by third-quarter 2027. Codina’s Multi-Family Property Management Division will operate the property.

