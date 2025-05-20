Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Downtown Doral's third expansion will total 25,000 square feet, about half of which will be leased to UHealth – University of Miami Health System.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

Codina Partners Obtains $38.8M Construction Loan for Downtown Doral Retail Expansion

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners has obtained a $38.8 million construction loan for the third phase of Downtown Doral’s retail expansion. Ocean Bank provided the loan. Downtown Doral is a 250-acre mixed-use district in South Florida, and the third phase will add nearly 25,000 square feet of retail space along 87th Avenue, with 932 dedicated garage parking spaces for retail visitors.

UHealth – University of Miami Health System has leased 11,243 square feet on the north end of the expansion for UHealth Way, which will include comprehensive eye care from the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and physical therapy services, such as hand therapy and pelvic floor rehabilitation.

The south portion of the expansion includes 13,644 square feet of retail space divided into nine customizable units — seven on the ground floor and two on the second floor. The expansion project is scheduled to break ground in the second quarter, with an estimated completion in 2026.

You may also like

Live Oak Bank Provides $25M Bridge Loan for...

Mid-Pen Opens First Phase of Midway Village Affordable...

Stream Realty Partners Secures Entitlements for 100,000 SF...

ACRES Provides $72.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Ambrose Breaks Ground on 248,000 SF Building at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail...

Eight New Retailers to Open at Easton Town...

SJC Ventures Unveils Plans for $100M Transformation of...

Gateway Jax to Break Ground on Multifamily Building...