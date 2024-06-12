Codina Partners Receives Site Plan Approval for 412-Unit Multifamily Development at Downtown Doral in South Florida

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners has received site plan approval for Sevilla, a 412-unit mid-rise apartment community coming to Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use development in Miami-Dade County. The seven-story project will be situated on a 4.2-acre lot at the corner of N.W. 53rd Street and N.W. 52nd Terrace, a block from University of Miami Health Systems’ (UHealth) new Ambulatory Center.

Sevilla’s floor plans will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 720 to 1,708 square feet. Amenities will include a resort-style pool deck with outdoor loungers, barbecue stations, a large beach-entry pool, private cabanas, Zen courtyard and a large dog park.

Codina Partners will develop the community in two phases, with Phase I move-ins slated for second-quarter 2026. The developer expects to fully complete Sevilla by late 2026.