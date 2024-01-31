Wednesday, January 31, 2024
The expansion of Downtown Doral includes 13 customizable units with a rooftop deck featuring pickleball courts.
Codina Partners to Add 25,000 SF of Retail Space to Downtown Doral in South Florida

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners will add 25,000 square feet of retail space to Downtown Doral, the developer’s 250-acre mixed-use community in Miami-Dade County. The new plans for Downtown Doral include the addition of 13 customizable retail units with a rooftop deck featuring amenities including pickleball courts. Plans also include 929 additional parking spaces.

Established in 2005, the development features more than 40 existing restaurants and retailers, a cultural arts center, two charter schools, a library, government center and clinics operated by Baptist Health South Florida. Existing tenants include AT&T, Bulla Gastrobar, First American Bank, Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Mega Wine & Spirits, Publix, Sage Dental, Sweat 440 and The UPS Store, among others.

