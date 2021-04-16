REBusinessOnline

Cogent Communications Signs 6,000 SF Lease at Newly Expanded Data Center in Downtown Minneapolis

[email protected] is located at 1001 Third Ave. South. Legacy Investing owns the property while T5 Data Centers manages and operates it.

MINNEAPOLIS — Cogent Communications has signed a 6,000-square-foot lease at [email protected], a newly expanded data center located at 1001 Third Ave. South in downtown Minneapolis. Legacy Investing, an investment and commercial real estate firm focused on technology properties, owns the asset. T5 Data Centers, a national data center operating company, manages and operates the property, which features private suites, technical office space, a conference area and tenant lounge. The building is served by access to 74 network providers, now including Cogent. Sean Brady, Randy Borron and Justin Baratz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Legacy Investing in the lease transaction. Scott Becker of JLL and Jonathan Larsen of Avison Young represented Cogent.

