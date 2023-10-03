Tuesday, October 3, 2023
ACOYA Shea in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 147 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Cogir, Ryan Cos. Open 147-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cogir Senior Living and Ryan Cos. US Inc. have opened ACOYA Shea, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

The community features 147 units in a four-story building.

“ACOYA Shea is located right in the heart of Scottsdale, and residents will be able to enjoy the walkability of the community and the proximity to all that the area has to offer,” says Dave Eskenazy, chief executive officer of Cogir Management USA.

Cogir Senior Living develops, owns and/or operates 60 communities throughout the United States.

