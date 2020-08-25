Cognizant Signs 36,000 SF Office Lease for New Headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J — Multinational corporation Cognizant has signed a 36,000-square-foot office lease at Glenpointe Center East in Teaneck, located northwest of New York City, for its new office headquarters. Glenpointe Center East features a 26,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, as well as a restaurant, wine bar and a lounge. Gregg Najarian and Nate Brzozowski of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, was represented internally.